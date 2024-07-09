Royal Family makes shocking decision about Princess Anne's engagement

The royal family has decided to give Princess Anne a small break after her recent head injury.
King Charles' little sister is reportedly taking a break from her Royal duties.
She was discharged from hospital after 5 days of medical attention a few weeks back.
Gert's Royals reported over the weekend, "The diary on @RoyalFamily website has been updated to remove Princess Anne's engagement next week, as she is still recovering from her accident last month.”
Expert in branding Desislava Dobreva privately spoke with GB News about why Princess Anne needs to take a break.
She said, "Releasing a photo comes with some possible risks.”
The expert added, “The public and media may expect regular updates, putting pressure on Princess Anne and the Royal Family to provide ongoing information about her health status.”
Dobrev explained, "It could also lead to misunderstandings,” adding, "If she appears too frail, it might raise more concern, but if she appears too well, it might be seen as downplaying the seriousness of her condition.”
The Palace also made an announcement after Princess Anne’s incident.
In the shared announcement, Charles expressed his concerns for his sister.