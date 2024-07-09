Trending

Royal Family makes shocking decision about Princess Anne's engagement

Princess Anne is a break from her Royal duties

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024


The royal family has decided to give Princess Anne a small break after her recent head injury.

King Charles' little sister is reportedly taking a break from her Royal duties.

She was discharged from hospital after 5 days of medical attention a few weeks back.

Gert's Royals reported over the weekend, "The diary on @RoyalFamily website has been updated to remove Princess Anne's engagement next week, as she is still recovering from her accident last month.”

Expert in branding Desislava Dobreva privately spoke with GB News about why Princess Anne needs to take a break.

She said, "Releasing a photo comes with some possible risks.”

The expert added, “The public and media may expect regular updates, putting pressure on Princess Anne and the Royal Family to provide ongoing information about her health status.”

Dobrev explained, "It could also lead to misunderstandings,” adding, "If she appears too frail, it might raise more concern, but if she appears too well, it might be seen as downplaying the seriousness of her condition.”

The Palace also made an announcement after Princess Anne’s incident.

In the shared announcement, Charles expressed his concerns for his sister.

Anant-Radhika wedding: Ranveer Singh savours pan at couple's Haldi ceremony

Anant-Radhika wedding: Ranveer Singh savours pan at couple's Haldi ceremony

Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash

Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash
Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans

Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night

Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night

Trending News

Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Taylor Swift wraps up Eras Tour’s Amsterdam leg with gratitude
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Alia Bhatt dons Pakistani designer’s lehnga at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Mark Zuckerberg celebrates National Day in ‘cool’ way: Watch
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Taylor Swift cheers on Sabrina Carpenter’s sold out tour announcement
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
David Beckham, Victoria bring back purple wedding looks: ‘can’t believe, still fit’
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Germany to rename a city after Taylor Swift?
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Taylor Lautner's wife reveals her brave battle with terrifying breast cancer scare
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Sidharth Malhotra warns fans to ‘fraudulent activities’ under his name
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Taylor Swift, beau Travis Kelce 'serious about each other'
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
David Beckham fears for daughter Harper's future due to THIS reason
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Julianne Hough spills secret of her ‘good’ looks in mid thirties
Anant-Radhika Haldi: Sara Ali Khan slays multicoloured lehnga choli for the night
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship already ended?