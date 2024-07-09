Prince William decision leaves Princess Kate heartbroken amid her cancer battle

Kate Middleton has reportedly expressed deep concern and emotional turmoil following Prince William's recent decision regarding their family's future amid her cancer battle.
As per the reports, the Princess of Wales left “heartbroken” after an "argument" with the Prince of Wales over the selection of Prince George's secondary school.
The Royal insider shared In Touch Weekly that the princess is set against sending George to the prestigious boys' boarding school.
The source stated that Kate was against it because she was "horribly bullied at her first boarding school.”
According to Princess Kate she "can't bear the thought of George suffering through that."
The insider noted, “Kate thinks sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.”
As per the source, the pair has spent hours "arguing" about the choice and this matter is a significant concern in Kensington Palace.
“Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition,” they explained.
But it seems that Prince William "won" the debate, though, and it looks like Kate Middleton is "finally giving in" to her husband's demands and sending Prince George to the boarding school.