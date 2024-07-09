Royal

Prince William decision leaves Princess Kate heartbroken amid her cancer battle

Kate Middleton faces emotional turmoil due to Prince William recent decision

  by Web Desk
  July 09, 2024


Kate Middleton has reportedly expressed deep concern and emotional turmoil following Prince William's recent decision regarding their family's future amid her cancer battle.

As per the reports, the Princess of Wales left “heartbroken” after an "argument" with the Prince of Wales over the selection of Prince George's secondary school.

The Royal insider shared In Touch Weekly that the princess is set against sending George to the prestigious boys' boarding school.

The source stated that Kate was against it because she was "horribly bullied at her first boarding school.”

According to Princess Kate she "can't bear the thought of George suffering through that."

The insider noted, “Kate thinks sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.”

As per the source, the pair has spent hours "arguing" about the choice and this matter is a significant concern in Kensington Palace.

“Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition,” they explained.

But it seems that Prince William "won" the debate, though, and it looks like Kate Middleton is "finally giving in" to her husband's demands and sending Prince George to the boarding school.

Royal News

Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization
Prince William ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton on their first encounter
King Charles gives Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite to special guest
Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal
Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination
Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
Prince William schedules new trip with all three children
King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question
Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’
Prince William loses it to cheeky sign at England’s quarter final
Prince Harry to publish ‘Spare’ sequel when Prince William ascends throne?