Prince William steps ‘into the Prince Philip role’ to deal with Prince Harry

Prince William has seemingly stepped into his grandfather “Prince Philip’s role” to resolve conflict with his younger brother Prince Harry.
The Prince of Wales has decided to discipline the Spare author, who is currently receiving backlash for an award nomination.
An insider told Daily Beast: "There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role. Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed. Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline."
This comes as the Royal Family decided to give Princess Anne a break after her recent head injury.
Jennie Bond, the former BBC Royal correspondent, told OK! : "It's been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future."
The Royal family has struggled a lot this year with Kate Middleton and her father-in-law King Charles getting diagnosed with cancer.