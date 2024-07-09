Royal

Prince William steps ‘into the Prince Philip role’ to deal with Prince Harry

The Prince of Wales tries to resolve conflict with Prince Harry by channeling his inner Prince Philip

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024


Prince William has seemingly stepped into his grandfather “Prince Philip’s role” to resolve conflict with his younger brother Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales has decided to discipline the Spare author, who is currently receiving backlash for an award nomination.

An insider told Daily Beast: "There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role. Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed. Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline."

This comes as the Royal Family decided to give Princess Anne a break after her recent head injury.

Jennie Bond, the former BBC Royal correspondent, told OK! : "It's been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future."

The Royal family has struggled a lot this year with Kate Middleton and her father-in-law King Charles getting diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William steps ‘into the Prince Philip role’ to deal with Prince Harry

Prince William steps ‘into the Prince Philip role’ to deal with Prince Harry
Prince Harry admits he omitted significant details in his memoir against Royal Family

Prince Harry admits he omitted significant details in his memoir against Royal Family
Virat Kohli's One8 Commune under surveillance by law enforcing agencies

Virat Kohli's One8 Commune under surveillance by law enforcing agencies

UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats

UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats

Royal News

UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Prince Harry receives strong warning by ex-Navy chief for THIS reason
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Prince Harry admits he omitted significant details in his memoir against Royal Family
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Prince William decision leaves Princess Kate heartbroken amid her cancer battle
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Prince William ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton on their first encounter
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
King Charles gives Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite to special guest
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals