Royal

King Charles, Meghan Markle going neck and neck over petty issues?

Meghan Markle and King Charles are seemingly fighting over ‘petty issues’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024


Meghan Markle and King Charles are seemingly going neck and neck after the Suits star wanted his majesty to promote her brand.

The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her brand, American Riviera Orchard, which prompted competition with the Royals.

However, a former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond dismissed speculations about the fued.

She told OK! Magazine, "I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan's products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate.”

Jennie explained, "Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now. The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens."

The monarch can’t “sink so low” to compete with his daughter-in-law or her marketing team.

She continued, “Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are? So I think it's a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him."

Moreover, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were not invited by the Royal Family to celebrate the Royal week in Scotland.

Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ S4 gets big update

Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘The Morning Show’ S4 gets big update
Disney greenlights ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel production

Disney greenlights ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel production

King Charles, Meghan Markle going neck and neck over petty issues?

King Charles, Meghan Markle going neck and neck over petty issues?
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor

Royal News

Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Prince Harry receives strong warning by ex-Navy chief for THIS reason
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Prince William steps ‘into the Prince Philip role’ to deal with Prince Harry
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Prince Harry admits he omitted significant details in his memoir against Royal Family
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Prince William decision leaves Princess Kate heartbroken amid her cancer battle
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Prince William ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton on their first encounter
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
King Charles gives Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite to special guest
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination
Ayeza Khan's real name made public by husband Danish Taimoor
Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’