King Charles, Meghan Markle going neck and neck over petty issues?

Meghan Markle and King Charles are seemingly going neck and neck after the Suits star wanted his majesty to promote her brand.
The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her brand, American Riviera Orchard, which prompted competition with the Royals.
However, a former BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond dismissed speculations about the fued.
She told OK! Magazine, "I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan's products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate.”
Jennie explained, "Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now. The marketing might have become more sophisticated over time, but there has always been publicity about the organic produce from the farm and gardens."
The monarch can’t “sink so low” to compete with his daughter-in-law or her marketing team.
She continued, “Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are? So I think it's a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him."
Moreover, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were not invited by the Royal Family to celebrate the Royal week in Scotland.