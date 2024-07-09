Trending

Virat Kohli's One8 Commune under surveillance by law enforcing agencies

The Virat Kohli owned restaurant chain in Bengaluru is under investigation for violating laws

  July 09, 2024
Virat Kohlis restaurant in Bengaluru under surveillance by law enforcing agencies
Virat Kohli's restaurant in Bengaluru under surveillance by law enforcing agencies 

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune in Bengaluru has landed in trouble for operating beyond the stipulated time.

India Today reported that an FIR in the matter has been registered at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park Police station and a case has also been registered against the manager.

According to the DCP Central, the pubs were found to be open till 1:30 am while the closing time was 1 am.

The latest action came soon after the police officials received complaints about loud music being played in that area late at night disturbing residents.

A police officer has broken silence on the situation and was quoted saying, "We received complaints of loud music also being played in the night. The investigation is ongoing, and further action will be taken accordingly.”

The café owned by the acclaimed cricketer is located near the M Chinnaswamy cricket stadium which also has branches in metro cities like Pune, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

To note, the Bengaluru branch that was launched in 2023 has now seen bad luck.

This is not the first time that Kohli’s pub got embroiled in a controversy as previously a man from Tamil Nadu posted on X( formerly Twitter) that he was not allowed to enter the Mumbai branch for wearing a veshti.

Virat Kohli, who bagged a win at the T20 World Cup along with his team, has not yet reacted to the matter.

Recently rumors about him leaving India to permanently settle in London have been spreading like wildfire. 

