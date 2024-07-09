Prince Harry admits he omitted significant details in his memoir against Royal Family

Prince Harry has disclosed removing Spare content intended for his brother, Prince William, in his new memoir.
In a surprise admission, the Duke of Sussex told the Telegraph after Spare's January 2023 release that he had really left out some anecdotes concerning King Charles and the Prince Of Wales.
Harry said, "It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.”
He added, “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."
However, Harry omitted the major chunk from his bombshell memoir, but it still possessed the startling revelations that have strained the relationship between him and the royal family.
The Royal expert Tom Quinn shared with Mirror, "Harry's visit to the UK has done nothing to repair royal relations – Harry has been very publicly snubbed by his father and brother. [William] says nothing. It is as if Harry no longer exists. There's been no obvious criticism from either side, but the silence from William is deafening."
To note, Prince Harry has shown no limits when it comes to sharing intimate moments with his family, whether it is in his biography Spare, his Oprah TV interview, or the Harry and Meghan Netflix series.