Usher steals the show at Essence Fest with ‘Confessions’ performance

Usher stunned the audience at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture with a performance of his 20 years old album, Confessions.
Shortly after winning the grand BET Lifetime Achievement Award, the Coming Home artist, on Saturday, July 6, took the stage again at the 30th Essence Fest and wowed the audience with his special one-night-only performance of his 2004 album Confessions.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album, Usher and his band played the entire album including hit songs like Burn, Truth Hurts and Caught Up.
The spark created among the fans as the performance went on proved how timeless the album is. The stage was also designed like a church sanctuary that had a cross glowing up with the Ruin singer’s name and Confessions.
As the performance was reaching its climax with one of his hit songs Yeah, Usher unexpectedly surprised the fans in two sections by presenting them the tickets of his forthcoming tour Past Present Future.
Announced on February 6, 2024, Usher: Past Present Future is the upcoming sixth concert tour by R&B legend Usher to promote his ninth studio album Coming Home.
The tour is scheduled to begin in Atlanta on August 14, 2024.