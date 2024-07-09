Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named ICC players of the month for June

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana were named the ICC Men's and Women's Players of the Month for June, respectively.
Bumrah, a key player in India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign, added this accolade to his list after being named the Player-of-the-Tournament for his 15-wicket haul.
He outshined fellow nominees Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Bumrah expressed, "It's a special honor for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies."
He maintained an impressive average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17 during the tournaments.
India's T20 World Cup win was historic, as the team remained undefeated throughout the tournament, winning all eight matches after a washout against Canada.
Meanwhile, Mandhana, the vice-captain of the Indian women's team, won her first ICC Women's Player of the Month award after an outstanding performance in the ODI series against South Africa.
She overcame England's Maia Bouchier and Sri Lanka's Vishmi Gunaratne for the award.
Mandhana's key performances included scoring 117 runs in the first match in Bengaluru and 136 runs in the second match, leading to India's series win.
Moreover, she amassed 343 runs at an average of 114.33 and a strike rate of over 100, earning her the Player of the Series award.