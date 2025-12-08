Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself

Sports
  By Bushra Saleem
  By Bushra Saleem
Patrick Mahomes has broken silence after Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to Houston Texans.

According to The Mirror, Mahomes has navigated difficult moments before, but the visual from Sunday night was unusually shocking.

As Travis Kelce’s tipped reception fell into the hands of Azeez Al-Shaair for a late interception, Mahomes, placed both hands on top of his head. The reaction was immediate, frustration, disbelief, and the realization that a critical play had slipped away.

That turnover came with the team down 17-10 and Kansas City pushing to save its season. Instead, the Texans capitalized, pulling ahead and ultimately winning 20-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The loss dropped the Chiefs to 6-7, extended their offensive struggles, and added another setback to a year that now sits on the edge of missing the postseason for the first time in Mahomes’ starting career.

Mahomes has taken responsibility publicly, but this time, the turnover came on a play he and Kelce have executed successfully countless times.

After the game, Mahomes backed his tight end and made a point of putting the error into context. “Every season I’ve had with him these last few years, I try to… I cherish because you never know,” he said, acknowledging both their connection and Kelce’s career stage.

Mahomes added that Kelce “makes that play 99% of the time,” and insisted the responsibility was not one-sided, saying he could have delivered a better ball. “I know we’ll give it everything we have and give ourselves a chance and see what happens.”

Notably, the Chiefs are out of contention for the AFC West title and sit outside the playoff picture. They have dropped four of their last five and have been held under 20 points in four straight games.

