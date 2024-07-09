Kim Kardashian picks Halle Berry, Glenn Close for her divorce lawyer series

Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Kim Kardashian has been teamed up with Oscar-winners Halle Berry and Glenn Close for a new legal drama show named All’s Fair.

Concocted by producer Ryan Murphy, the series will follow the life of a successful divorce lawyer, who runs her own all-female law firm in the heart of Los Angeles.

As an actor, Kim Kardashian previously collaborated with him on American Horror Story, and this time, is set to feature as the production’s lead character as well as its executive co-producer.

The story was the duo’s own idea and has been in development for a past few months now with the model saying that she will surely launch a series on it soon.

Since Kim Kardashian’s character kick-started All’s Fair, her part has always been clear, but Halle Berry and Glenn Close’s respective roles have not yet been disclosed.

Previously, Ryan Murphy disclosed the show’s tale on The Kardashians, saying, “Kim Kardashian is the world’s best, most expensive divorce lawyer in the world.”

“It has what Sex and the City has, which is girlfriends. It has a bond of women trying to get through an experience together,” he added.

We might not know what bits are Halle Berry and Glenn Close playing, but it can be predicted All Fair w

