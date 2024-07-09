Royal

King Charles punches Meghan Markle with nitty-gritty of business

King Charles showed Meghan Markle how marketing is done

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
King Charles showed Meghan Markle how marketing is done
King Charles showed Meghan Markle how marketing is done

King Charles is seemingly on a spree for two things: making profit and showing Meghan Markle how business is done.

After pet essentials and honey jars, The Sun informed that he has now launched aftershave bottles costing a hollering amount of £135 each!

With this, Your Majesty has promised customers that his product leaves users smelling like his most-prized possession… which is Highgrove Gardens.

But it would be a wise decision not to spatter the liquid on shaved faces too generously as King Charles is only offering 100ml of it per container in exchange for a hefty price.

Named Highgrove Splash, the cologne “brings a touch of luxury to every shaving experience with its sophisticated aroma,” as is expected from something manufacturing out of the royal palace.

Coming down to the marketing aspect, King Charles has smartly positioned his aftershave with an advertisement just as regal!

It features the Buckingham Palace and a few classy shots of a man loving his bottle of Highgrove Splash. 

This is something Meghan Markle has so far failed to do with American Riviera Orchard.

From her, there have only been shout-outs from close buddies marked as promotions, but no such videos showcasing the highs of her brand.

Britney Spears broke up with Paul Richard Soliz for her children

Britney Spears broke up with Paul Richard Soliz for her children
Prince William leaps into firefighting duty on burning aircraft

Prince William leaps into firefighting duty on burning aircraft
Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report

Malnutrition crisis 'worsens' in Gaza, UN experts report
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team

BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team

Royal News

BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Prince William leaps into firefighting duty on burning aircraft
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s future college
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Prince William visits former home with Kate Middleton in North Wales
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
King Charles, Meghan Markle going neck and neck over petty issues?
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Prince Harry receives strong warning by ex-Navy chief for THIS reason
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Prince William steps ‘into the Prince Philip role’ to deal with Prince Harry
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Prince Harry admits he omitted significant details in his memoir against Royal Family
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Prince Harry 'personally embarrassed' in front of royals after backlash
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Kate Middleton casts doubt over Wimbledon appearance with new plans
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Prince William decision leaves Princess Kate heartbroken amid her cancer battle
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Zara Tindall seen for first time after Princess Anne’s hospitalization
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Prince William ‘embarrassed’ Kate Middleton on their first encounter