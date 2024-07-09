King Charles punches Meghan Markle with nitty-gritty of business

King Charles is seemingly on a spree for two things: making profit and showing Meghan Markle how business is done.
After pet essentials and honey jars, The Sun informed that he has now launched aftershave bottles costing a hollering amount of £135 each!
With this, Your Majesty has promised customers that his product leaves users smelling like his most-prized possession… which is Highgrove Gardens.
But it would be a wise decision not to spatter the liquid on shaved faces too generously as King Charles is only offering 100ml of it per container in exchange for a hefty price.
Named Highgrove Splash, the cologne “brings a touch of luxury to every shaving experience with its sophisticated aroma,” as is expected from something manufacturing out of the royal palace.
Coming down to the marketing aspect, King Charles has smartly positioned his aftershave with an advertisement just as regal!
It features the Buckingham Palace and a few classy shots of a man loving his bottle of Highgrove Splash.
This is something Meghan Markle has so far failed to do with American Riviera Orchard.
From her, there have only been shout-outs from close buddies marked as promotions, but no such videos showcasing the highs of her brand.