Rihanna’s son RZA stars in Fenty photoshoot with ‘dad’ A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky pulled on some innocent charm to pose with son RZA for her Fenty photoshoot this week.
The two-year-old marked his second modeling feature on his father’s back, where both of them were rocking on menswear as they looked straight into the camera.
Grabbing identical outfits, A$AP Rocky matched out with little RZA in a black tank top and small briefs.
But the second photo in particular was the one that lunged for the most amount of attention.
It showed the youngling taking hold of the lens’ eye as his papa carried him in one hand this time.
The rapper himself had his back turned on the photograph, revealing his dark hair tied up in a very unusual style of braids.
An Instagram user pointed out, “Does ASAP cornrows say ‘DAD’ or am I seeing things?”
Of course, this fashion statement of a personal touch turned into a huge hit among fans.
Another admirer wrote bringing out some warm fuzzies, “Love everything about this. The son. The father. The boxers. All.”
“Rihanna knows how to leverage and grow her empire… nothing like keeping it in the family,” someone turned cheeky.