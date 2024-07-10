Trending

  July 10, 2024
Earth's driest place 'abloom' with rare white and purple flowers

The Atacama Desert in northern Chile, one of the driest places on Earth, is currently adorned with a rare and colorful display of white and purple flowers.

This phenomenon, known as the "flowering desert" or "Disierto Florida," typically occurs every few years when the right levels of rainfall and temperature bring dormant desert seeds to life.

As per CNN, this year's bloom is unusually early, happening in the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, due to rainfall fueled by El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon that affects global weather patterns.


El Nino leads to warmer temperatures in the region, causing more evaporation and resulting in increased rainfall.

Cesar Pizarro, head of biodiversity conservation for the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF), mentioned that the current bloom isn't extensive enough to be officially considered part of the "flowering desert."

However, more rain is expected, which could lead to a wider spread of flowers.

Over the past 40 years, around 15 such blooming events have occurred, according to a 2022 analysis from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.

In 2022, the Chilean government announced the creation of a new national park in the Atacama Desert to protect these rare blooms and the wildlife they support, including insects, reptiles, and birds.

