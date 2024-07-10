Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds reviews ‘The Bachelorette’ in Deadpool style

Ryan Reynolds returned the favor after starring in ‘The Bachelorette’ promo

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024


Ryan Reynolds has winked at his little Deadpool stint as he scored a feature in an unforeseen promo for The Bachelorette alongside co-star Hugh Jackman.

After the long-running TV series gave the duo a chance to advertise their forthcoming movie on an episode, the actor thought of returning the marketing favor.

So, he hopped on Instagram to summarize the latest season of The Bachelorette in his own comical train of sentences.

Ryan Reynolds wrote, “Everyone seemed to like the Deadpool-Bachelorette spot last night, but can we talk about the episode? Thought Jenn made some strong choices.”

“Except for sending my countryman Brendan packing. Marcus is easy on the eyes, Grant was a little much and the day trading thing, but I get it,” he added.

Then, the star went on to throw in some opinions on the other contests clashing for this season’s bachelorette, Jenn Tran.

He went on, “Two Sams will get confusing so slightly leaning towards Sam N. Jenn’s mom might have been the highlight and Melbourne, Australia, felt like a Hugh shout out.”

“Overall, great start. What was I talking about again?” Ryan Reynolds snapped, ending his little review in Deadpool’s signature confusion.

With this, he attached his promo footage next to Hugh Jackman, once again stealing the spotlight for his upcoming starrer. 

