Sophie Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas filed for divorce on September 5, 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Sophie Turner looks forward to fresh start amid Joe Jonas divorce
Sophie Turner looks forward to 'fresh start' amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner has been looking forward to a “fresh start” after a depressing year due to divorce with Joe Jonas.

On Monday, the Game of Thrones star hinted about her dating life during a new ad for St-Germain’s global summer campaign, Spritz Up Your Summer.

In the short film, somewhere in the South of France, Sophie can be seen getting greeted by a handsome French bartender.

The renowned star noted that she is “looking for something different, fun, fresh."

Sophie continued, “I’m very particular. Has to be bright, obviously, bubbly, the type that’s welcome at any party, sweet but not too sweet. Am I asking too much or do you think I’ll find it?”

She further quipped, “Truly the whole package.”

Furthermore, Page Six reported that Joe filed for divorce in September last year due to partying nature of Sophie.

An insider told the media outlet, “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

However, Sophie slammed down the rumors during a dialogue with British Vogue as she recounted by saying, “Those were the worst few days of my life. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real!” she added. “I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true.’”

