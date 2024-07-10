Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres to call it quits in Hollywood after Netflix special?

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Ellen DeGeneres seems to be planning to leave Hollywood after her Netflix special.

While catching up with the audience during her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour on Monday, July 1, the comedian revealed that her upcoming Stand Up Special on Netflix will be her farewell performance onscreen.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” disclosed Ellen.

The Ellen Game of Games host, who appeared with her last stand-up comedy onstage for the first time after being accused of mistreating her staff-members in 2020, engaged with the audience and said, “Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me."

She went on to address the controversy and revealed that she was kicked out of the show for being “mean” and opened up about how badly that affected her mental health.

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me'. Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity,” the host noted.

Ellen further noted that she can be “demanding, impatient and tough” but she is not “mean.”

The iconic comedian has also cancelled upcoming shows of Ellen’s Last Stand…Up, that were scheduled on July 10 in Dallas, July 21 in San Francisco, July 23 in Seattle, and August 11 in Chicago, for unknown reasons.

Ellen’s Stand Up Special is scheduled to premiere later this year on Netflix.

