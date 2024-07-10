Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani fly to London for the Wimbledon quarter-finals

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are busy making fond memories on Day 9 at the Wimbledon quarter-final in London!
The power couple were seen cheering for their favourite team as they arrived to watch the match.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Govinda Naam Mera actress dropped glimpses from the Wimbledon match.
"I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this has been the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court , strawberries and cream and a fabulous game - doesn’t get better!" Advani captioned her post.
While the Kabir Singh starlet wore a pastel blue pantsuit for the day the Student of the Year star decked up in a blazer posing for pictures together.
Shortly after the post went viral, it garnered reactions from the media fraternity and their die-hard admirers.
Shahid Kapoor rushed to the comments section, “ Don’t miss the strawberries and cream. The best.”
One fan wrote, “ Its so Kiaralicious! Both of are lucky to have each other.”
The other added, “ SidKiara and their love for sports.”
“ Twinning and winning together,” the third expressed.
“ Those selfies are everything,” the fourth effused.
Every year, various celebrities mark their presence at the high-profile Wimbledon. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Emma Watson, Andrew Garfield and others were spotted in the stands last year.
This time, the famous Shershaah couple have made headlines with their alleged appearance.
Meanwhile, Kiara Advani clocked 10 years in Bollywood and celebrated the milestone with her team.