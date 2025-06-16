Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare 

Popular singer Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was rushed to emergency after suffering a drug overdose.
As reported by TMZ, the 48-year-old American musician was admitted to a local hospital in California on June 14, Saturday.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department initially confirmed Elijah's hospital visit in a statement, "Deputies from our Morongo Basin Station responded to a residence in Landers for a male subject acting erratically."
"When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel deputies, located drugs inside the home, and Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing," the authorities stated.
Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife's unshakeable support for her husband:
In a conversation with People, Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, disclosed that the musician has been facing personal challenges amid his ongoing sobriety journey.
She also revealed that despite her broken relationship with Elijah, she continues to show unwavering support for her former husband in these critical times.
"I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him, my support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show" Marieangela claimed.
Cher's conservatorship plea for son's estate:
According to media reports, Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship in December 2023 over his estate.
However, due to Elijah’s alleged drug consumption and declining mental health, the legendary singer dismissed her plea for conservatorship in September 2024.
For those unaware, Cher shares Elijah Blue Allman with her former husband, Allman, from The Allman Brothers rock band.
As of now, the critically acclaimed singer has not reacted to her son’s sudden health crisis.