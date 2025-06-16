Entertainment

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare

Elijah Blue Allman has been on his sobriety journey for several years

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Chers son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare 

Popular singer Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was rushed to emergency after suffering a drug overdose. 

As reported by TMZ, the 48-year-old American musician was admitted to a local hospital in California on June 14, Saturday. 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department initially confirmed Elijah's hospital visit in a statement, "Deputies from our Morongo Basin Station responded to a residence in Landers for a male subject acting erratically."

"When deputies arrived, Elijah Allman, 48, was being evaluated by emergency medical personnel deputies, located drugs inside the home, and Allman was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing," the authorities stated.

Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife's unshakeable support for her husband: 

In a conversation with People, Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King Allman, disclosed that the musician has been facing personal challenges amid his ongoing sobriety journey. 

She also revealed that despite her broken relationship with Elijah, she continues to show unwavering support for her former husband in these critical times.

"I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him, my support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show" Marieangela claimed.

Cher's conservatorship plea for son's estate: 

According to media reports, Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship in December 2023 over his estate.

However, due to Elijah’s alleged drug consumption and declining mental health, the legendary singer dismissed her plea for conservatorship in September 2024.

For those unaware, Cher shares Elijah Blue Allman with her former husband, Allman, from The Allman Brothers rock band.

As of now, the critically acclaimed singer has not reacted to her son’s sudden health crisis. 

Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
The SKIMS founder welcomed her eldest daughter, North West, with her ex-husband, Kanye
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber fuels mental health concerns after 'lashing out' at a friend
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer pays heartfelt tribute to her cherished one amid ongoing whirlwind romance with Nat Wolff
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
'The Kardashians' starlet paid heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her daughter's exes on Instagram
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry spotted without her expensive engagement ring in Melbourne
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Hailie Jade pens adorable Father’s Day note for husband Evan McClintock but ignores her own father, Eminem
Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Garner shares intimate photo of ex husband Ben Affleck to celebrate Father's Day
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott
Kourtney Kardashian pays emotional homage to husband Travis Barker on Father's Day
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
The disgraced rapper has been appearing in Manhattan courthouse for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad
The 'Selena' actress honored her father, David Lopez, on International Father's Day celebrations
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion shares three sons, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, with late music producer René Angélil
Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake is a doting father to two sons, Silas and Phineas, whom he shares with wife, Jessica Biel