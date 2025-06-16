Entertainment

Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute

Hailie Jade pens adorable Father’s Day note for husband Evan McClintock but ignores her own father, Eminem

Hailie Jade shared a heartwarming Father’s Day message, but not for her own father, Eminem!

Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, June 15, the 29-year-old American influencer shared a moving post dedicated to her husband, Evan McClintock, as he celebrated his first Father’s Day following the birth of their child, Elliot Marshal McClintock, in March.

“Watching you become a father has been the most beautiful experience. These first 3 months have been full of love, late nights, and learning together—and I truly can’t imagine doing any of it without you. Happy first Father’s Day,” penned Hailie.

Alongside the touching note, she posted a four-image carousel offering glimpses into their intimate family moments.

In the first slide, the lovebirds were seen sitting on their bed and lovingly gazing at their son Elliot, who was resting in his mum’s arms.

The second slide featured a selfie, taken by Evan, as he smilingly looked at the camera while Elliot glared him.

In the third frame, the business development executive was captured cradling his sleeping son in arms, while the fourth showed him lovingly gazing at his little one.

However, Hailie Jade noticeably omitted her father, Eminem, from the post, as none of the slides featured his pictures, nor did the caption mention him.

Fans’ comments on Hailie Jade’s post:

While several fans loved the post and wished Evan McClintock his first Father’s Day, many others pointed at the noticeable absence of Eminem from the tribute.

“He looks just like his grandpa,” commented one.

Another questioned, “Why doesn't she post for her dad too?”

A third demanded, “We need a photo with grandpa slim ASAP!!”

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock welcomed their son, Elliot Marshal McClintock, on March 14, 2025.

