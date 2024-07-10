Here’s why Prince William, Prince Harry missed chance for resolution

Royal

Prince William and Prince Harry have a strained relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024
Prince William and Prince Harry's longstanding rift has captured public attention for years but it might have been resolved by a key mediator at an earlier time.

As their feud continues, there is no chance of reconciliation as per former BBC royal correspondent Jenny Bond.

Bond thought their late mother Princess Diana was the only person capable of reuniting the two men and that she would have been heartbroken at their ongoing dispute.

She said to GB News, “I think she’d be distraught that the boys are still feuding," adding, "But I think somehow she’d have got them together and just sorted it all out."

Jennie added about Harry that he “is 'the Spencer' of the two of them. He is fiery, vulnerable, fragile. Very much in the way Diana was.”

She continued, "He is complex like Diana was. Likable. Loveable. It is difficult. He’s forging his own way much like his mother did. He is the troubled one of the two."

Even though he doesn't communicate with many members of the royal family anymore but Harry remains close to his mother's side.

Earl Spencer and Diana's other sibling, Lady Jane Fellowes attended the May Invictus Games anniversary service.

