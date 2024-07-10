Royal

King Charles, Prince William make major changes in monarchy plan

His Majesty and Prince William have ‘slimmed-down’ the monarchy plan

  • by Web Desk
  • July 10, 2024


King Charles and his son Prince William have seemingly made some major changes in the monarchy plan.

Some royal experts have argued that King Charles III’s slimmed-down plan might not be the “right model for the future” of the British royal family.

A royal expert and former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told OK! Magazine, “I still hold to the idea that the slimmed-down royal family is indeed the right model for the future.”

She explained the new approach will raise “most common complaint” about taxpayer costs like other European monarchies.

“Adding new working royals to the payroll will only exacerbate that criticism,” Jennie added, “I think the model William has experimented with is the answer: drafting in his cousins here and there (e.g. garden parties) to spice things up a bit.”

The royal expert continued, “I think the king and William are entirely right to be determined to keep the core of working royals a small, tight unit that can be accountable to the public purse.”

Furthermore, King Charles has recently opened the door to iconic room behind the famous Buckingham Palace balcony to common public. 

Royal News

