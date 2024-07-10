King Charles stops Prince William from attending Euro semi-final

Prince William’s worst football nightmare has come true as the big, pointy claws of royal duties will be keeping him from attending the 2024 Euro semi-final Wednesday.
As per Hello Magazine, he can’t make it to Germany tomorrow for catching England’s clash with Netherlands, which will decide the fate for Sunday’s grand finale.
This is because the Prince of Wales has been tied down by the ever-increasing load of work commitments that he splits with father King Charles.
A keen football watcher as well as the President of Football Association, Prince William was seen his true fan spirits at the tense quarter-final on Saturday.
He loved cheering for England so much that a string of pictures came out of him pulling wrought up faces and later on punching the air out of fierceness.
In fact, Mirror reported that the Prince of Wales even compared observing the game to watching his beloved group of Aston Villa play.
But, now, Prince William is set to miss on the crazy evening of the quarter final, which is something he famously dislikes as this happens to be his favorite kind of public outing.