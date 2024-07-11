Royal

Queen Camilla names new dog after grandson

Queen Camilla handles name-keeping internally

  • July 11, 2024


Queen Camilla knows how to keep it within the family as she fished close by for inspiration when naming a new puppy.

King Charles’ wife is a patron at Medical Detection Dogs, which recently uploaded a photograph of their newest sandy-hued dog enjoying its time on a patch of fresh grass.

The post was made to give away the moniker decided for the furry friend by Queen Camilla in particular.

Popping this revelation, the charity wrote, “Meet Freddy, our newest team member named by a very special supporter – our Patron, The Queen.”

“Her Majesty was invited to name a puppy in celebration of her continued Patronage. Welcome to the team, Freddy!” its caption added.

Freddy happens to hold a very special spot in Queen Camilla’s life as it is also belongs to one of her grandsons.

Born in 2011, the little one is her youngest grandchild, who was born just two months after cousins Prince Louis and Gus, as per Hello Magazine.

He was born to Tom Parker Bowles, who is the son Queen Camilla shares with Andrew Parker Bowles.

At King Charles’ coronation, Freddy earned a starring role alongside Prince George.

