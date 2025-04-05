Queen Silvia to skip royal duties until after Easter following surgery

Queen Silvia of Sweden has undergone surgery and will be taking a break from official duties, with no scheduled engagements planned until after Easter.
As per Svensk Damtidning, on April 4 the Swedish Queen of consort underwent foot surgery earlier this week.
The Swedish Royal Court's Head of Information, Margareta Thorgren, told the outlet, "At the beginning of the week, the Queen underwent foot surgery, a so-called Hallux Valgus."
"This means that the Queen is recovering and resting at Drottningholm after this operation. The operation has gone well and the Queen is doing well," Margareta added.
Queen Silvia has no official engagement planned in her royal agenda until the week after Easter.
On April 28, the Queen is set to mark her attendance at the World Childhood Foundation Executive Committee Meeting in Stockholm.
Queen Silvia made her most recent official appearance on Monday, March 31, before her surgery.
On her recent outing, she and her daughter Princess Madeleine attended a World Childhood Foundation Board Meeting at the Royal Palace.
The Queen presented a medal by the Royal Patriotic Society for her work with the World Childhood Foundation in a ceremony.
