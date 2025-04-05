Royal

Prince Andrew’s reputation 'beyond repair' amid fresh royal controversy

The Duke of York's former senior aide provided a witness statement in evidence to a tribunal concerning an alleged Chinese spy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Prince Andrew’s reputation is reportedly considered “beyond repair” by royal insiders.

The Duke of York's former senior aide, Dominic Hampshire, who worked with the Duke of York until leaving the royal household in 2022, provided a witness statement in evidence  to a tribunal concerning an alleged Chinese spy.

Hampshire said, "After the Newsnight interview and in the following few months, it was clear that the duke's reputation was irrecoverable."

"This was a common feeling within the royal household, despite what the duke thought may happen," he added.

Related: King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement

Sharing the internal discussions about Prince Andrew's future, the former senior aide mentioned, “It was very clear internally within the royal household that we would have to look at options for the duke's future away from royal duties.”

In a different statement issued on Friday, Hampshire spoke about his business activities.

"The Palace was kept informed of all my commercial endeavours on behalf of the Duke of York," he said.

He added that "full disclosure of all communications with Mr Yang, the Hampton Group and China was offered to both Buckingham Palace and the intelligence services."

To note, Andrew’s ex-aide released the statement as part of proceedings regarding Yang Tengbo, who was excluded from the UK on national security grounds in March 2023.

Related: Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know

