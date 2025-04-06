Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla's secret to keep 'love alive' unveiled

Queen Camilla and King Charles is set to mark 20th wedding anniversary during international tour

  April 06, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla, who tied the knot in 2005, had some secret tactics to keep their "love alive."

The British monarch and Camilla will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday by spending the evening as guests of honour at a black tie State Banquet.

A source close to the couple disclosed secret sauce to their successful marriage told Daily Mail, "He is always entertaining her, making her laugh as they wait to go out in public, she rolling her eyes and letting him get on with it."

The insider added, "And then you see them in these moments together when they are so tactile and affectionate, you think 'Gosh, I didn’t expect that.' Their love is still very much alive.”

The special event will be hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The formal dinner will take place at the Quirinale, a former Italian palace, in Rome.

His majesty and his wife will travel to Italy on April 7 for their first state visit of 2025.

During their tour, the royal couple will undertake several formal engagements to strengthen diplomatic relationship between the United Kingdom and Italy.

For those unversed, King Charles and Queen Camilla will mark their special milestone of their marital life on April 9, during their much-awaited tour of Italy.

