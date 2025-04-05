Sarah Ferguson breaks cover as Prince Andrew faces fresh scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson made first public appearance amid Prince Andrew’s new troubles.
The Duchess of York stepped out on Saturday, April 5, for a meaningful engagement, which she shared with her fans via a new Instagram post.
In the latest post, the Duchess shared an emotional video from her appearance at The Women Changing The World Awards and reflected on her feelings about the event.
“Still feeling incredibly inspired after attending @TheWomenChangingTheWorld Awards. An evening dedicated to elevating, celebrating and supporting the thought leaders, female founders and women changing the world,” she penned in the caption.
Related: Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife continued, “It was such an honour to present the Golden Heart Award to Parvina Mirakhmedova and the Girl Of The Year Award to the exceptional Gabriella Dias, in a room that was alive with purpose and passion - a true testament to the power of women uplifting one another.”
In the video, Sarah was questioned “What is one word to describe Women Changing The World?” to which she excitedly answered, “Inspirational.”
The clip also featured Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother warmly embracing women at the event as she met them.
At the event, Sarah Ferguson also delivered a heartwarming speech, applauding and encouraging all the women present there, a voiceover of which she added in the background of the video.
Related: Prince Andrew makes first appearance after bombshell documents release
Sarah’s appearance comes amid her former husband Prince Andrew has found himself once again in the headlines over his ties to a Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, whose entry has been banned in the UK.