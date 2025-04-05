King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla are planning to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in Rome, Italy.
As reported by Hello!, the monarch will be joined by Camilla on a four-day state visit to Italy, which begins on Monday, April 7, 2025.
The pair will be attending a black-tie dinner, on April 9, which falls on their 20th wedding anniversary, and would be attended by prominent figures from Italian society.
Typically, Charles and Camilla mark the occasion in private, however, this year its coinciding with a public event held at the Quirinale, a former Italian palace.
The day will mark two decades since the Royals wed at Windsor Guildhall, a civil ceremony followed by a romance that begin when they were in their 20's.
Charles and Camilla romantic history
Charles first met Camilla on the Windsor Great Park polo field in 1970, a year before he joined the Royal Navy.
The pair developed a close bond that never reached the proposal stage, and after King Charles, then prince, got busy with the Navy career, Camilla wed cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973.
Following that, Charles also tied the knot with Diana, Princes of Wales in 1981.
After both their marriages ended, and Princess Diana tragically passed away in August 1997, Camilla emerged as Charles partner and made their first public appearance in 1999.
Notably, the visit would be the first state visit by King Charles since the monarch was treated in hospital for side effects from his cancer treatment.