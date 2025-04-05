Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla tied the knot in April 2005 at Windsor Guildhall

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed
King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla are planning to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in Rome, Italy.

As reported by Hello!, the monarch will be joined by Camilla on a four-day state visit to Italy, which begins on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The pair will be attending a black-tie dinner, on April 9, which falls on their 20th wedding anniversary, and would be attended by prominent figures from Italian society.

Typically, Charles and Camilla mark the occasion in private, however, this year its coinciding with a public event held at the Quirinale, a former Italian palace.

Related: King Charles flaunts surprising talent at special event

The day will mark two decades since the Royals wed at Windsor Guildhall, a civil ceremony followed by a romance that begin when they were in their 20's.

Charles and Camilla romantic history

Charles first met Camilla on the Windsor Great Park polo field in 1970, a year before he joined the Royal Navy.

The pair developed a close bond that never reached the proposal stage, and after King Charles, then prince, got busy with the Navy career, Camilla wed cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973.

Following that, Charles also tied the knot with Diana, Princes of Wales in 1981.

After both their marriages ended, and Princess Diana tragically passed away in August 1997, Camilla emerged as Charles partner and made their first public appearance in 1999.

Related: King Charles encouraged to step back from royal duties amid health scare

Notably, the visit would be the first state visit by King Charles since the monarch was treated in hospital for side effects from his cancer treatment.

Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama
Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama
Prince Andrew’s reputation 'beyond repair' amid fresh royal controversy
Prince Andrew’s reputation 'beyond repair' amid fresh royal controversy
Queen Silvia to skip royal duties until after Easter following surgery
Queen Silvia to skip royal duties until after Easter following surgery
Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance amid rift rumours with Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance amid rift rumours with Prince Harry
Princess Kate sparks buzz on South America trip after Prince William's announcement
Princess Kate sparks buzz on South America trip after Prince William's announcement
Prince Andrew’s close links with China's President Xi Jinping revealed
Prince Andrew’s close links with China's President Xi Jinping revealed
King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement
King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement
Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble
Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble
Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know
Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know
Buckingham Palace shares delightful details about Princess Anne’s new visit
Buckingham Palace shares delightful details about Princess Anne’s new visit
King Charles flaunts surprising talent at special event
King Charles flaunts surprising talent at special event
Queen Mary feels ‘touched’ as Free of Bullying program makes ‘positive’ impact
Queen Mary feels ‘touched’ as Free of Bullying program makes ‘positive’ impact