Royal

Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama

Prince Andrew's former aide made bombshell claims about the Duke's close ties with China

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama
Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama  

Prince Andrew has seemingly landed into new trouble after his senior advisor dragged King Charles into his Chinese spy controversy.

The Duke of York's former aide, Dominic Hampshire, made bombshell claims about the Prince’s close ties with the alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, in a fresh witness statement.

As reported by The Telegraph, Dominic Hampshire dragged the monarch in his statement, as he recalled Andrew and his previous meetings with the King.

The senior advisor said these meetings were arranged to discuss the investment fund that Yang was a part of.

Related: King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement 

He said, "I have had two meetings with the Duke and His Majesty to discuss what the Duke can do moving forward in a way that is acceptable to His Majesty."

Shortly after Dominic's headline-grabbing statement, which was made public on Friday, April 4, at the request of several media organizations, Buckingham Palace issued a brief press release.

The note read, "While His Majesty met with The Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions."

For those unaware, Andrew's Chinese drama emerged in December 2024, when Yang Tengbo, then only known as H6, had been barred from entering the United Kingdom on national security grounds.

At the time, the father-of-two was reportedly known to be close to Yang and faced multiple Royal restrictions.

As of now, Prince Andrew has not commented on his former advisor’s fresh allegations.   

Related: Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know 

Prince Andrew’s reputation 'beyond repair' amid fresh royal controversy
Prince Andrew’s reputation 'beyond repair' amid fresh royal controversy
Queen Silvia to skip royal duties until after Easter following surgery
Queen Silvia to skip royal duties until after Easter following surgery
King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed
King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed
Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance amid rift rumours with Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance amid rift rumours with Prince Harry
Princess Kate sparks buzz on South America trip after Prince William's announcement
Princess Kate sparks buzz on South America trip after Prince William's announcement
Prince Andrew’s close links with China's President Xi Jinping revealed
Prince Andrew’s close links with China's President Xi Jinping revealed
King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement
King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement
Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble
Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble
Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know
Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know
Buckingham Palace shares delightful details about Princess Anne’s new visit
Buckingham Palace shares delightful details about Princess Anne’s new visit
King Charles flaunts surprising talent at special event
King Charles flaunts surprising talent at special event
Queen Mary feels ‘touched’ as Free of Bullying program makes ‘positive’ impact
Queen Mary feels ‘touched’ as Free of Bullying program makes ‘positive’ impact