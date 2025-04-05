Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama  

Prince Andrew has seemingly landed into new trouble after his senior advisor dragged King Charles into his Chinese spy controversy.
The Duke of York's former aide, Dominic Hampshire, made bombshell claims about the Prince’s close ties with the alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, in a fresh witness statement.
As reported by The Telegraph, Dominic Hampshire dragged the monarch in his statement, as he recalled Andrew and his previous meetings with the King.
The senior advisor said these meetings were arranged to discuss the investment fund that Yang was a part of.
He said, "I have had two meetings with the Duke and His Majesty to discuss what the Duke can do moving forward in a way that is acceptable to His Majesty."
Shortly after Dominic's headline-grabbing statement, which was made public on Friday, April 4, at the request of several media organizations, Buckingham Palace issued a brief press release.
The note read, "While His Majesty met with The Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions."
For those unaware, Andrew's Chinese drama emerged in December 2024, when Yang Tengbo, then only known as H6, had been barred from entering the United Kingdom on national security grounds.
At the time, the father-of-two was reportedly known to be close to Yang and faced multiple Royal restrictions.
As of now, Prince Andrew has not commented on his former advisor’s fresh allegations.
