Princess Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton linked to growing family rift

Pippa Middleton, sister of Princess Kate, is reportedly involved in a family rift, with sources indicating tensions between the two sisters.
As per GB News, the source revealed that Pippa Middleton and Vogue Williams developed a family rift.
Vogue, a popular Irish TV and radio personality, is married to Spencer Matthews, and Pippa Middleton is wed to his brother, James Matthews.
It is reported that they have difficulty finding common ground despite their family ties.
A source close to Vogue's told the Mail, "She and Pippa are very different, as are James and Spencer.”
The tipster added, “You can't help but wonder what conversations go on between Pippa and her family about Vogue.”
A former colleague of Vogue's also said, "They are totally different people but forced together through marrying their husbands."
Another insider also noted, "You wonder what they would talk about. If you were Pippa, you'd think Vogue was a bit tacky."
Notably, previously Vogue criticised Meghan Markle's new Netflix show With Love, Meghan on her podcast.
On the episode of My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue slammed the Duchess od Sussex’s rainbow fruit platter.
