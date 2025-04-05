Prince Andrew makes first appearance after bombshell documents release

Prince Andrew stepped out for the first time after a tumultuous week of controversy.
On Saturday, April 5, GB News reported that the Duke of York, just as his usual Saturdays, was spotted on a horse ride in Windsor after bombshell documents revealing his links to Chinese spy Yang Tengbo were released by court on Friday.
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s father was joined by a female companion and looked grim during his weekly ride.
For the day, Andrew wore a navy-blue suit with matching tie and sported an expensive wristwatch and black leather shoes.
This new appearance of the Duke comes just a few days after he once again made his name in the headlines due to disgracing controversy.
In some new court documents which surfaced on Friday, troubling details about Andrew’s ties to Yang Tengbo were brought to light.
As per BBC, which was the first to obtain the documents, the confidential papers are linked to Prince Andrew and Yang Tengbo’s plans for a China-focused investment fund.
In the wake of the documents release, Dominic Hampshire, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the interaction between the Duke of York and Tengbo, also released a statement in which he claimed that King Charles was briefed on the investment fund that his brother and the Chinese spy were a part of.