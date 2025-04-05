Royal

Prince Andrew makes first appearance after bombshell documents release

The Duke of York breaks cover since documents about his ties with Chinese spy Yang Tengbo get released

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after bombshell documents release
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after bombshell documents release

Prince Andrew stepped out for the first time after a tumultuous week of controversy.

On Saturday, April 5, GB News reported that the Duke of York, just as his usual Saturdays, was spotted on a horse ride in Windsor after bombshell documents revealing his links to Chinese spy Yang Tengbo were released by court on Friday.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s father was joined by a female companion and looked grim during his weekly ride.

For the day, Andrew wore a navy-blue suit with matching tie and sported an expensive wristwatch and black leather shoes.

Related: Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know

P.C. Getty Images
P.C. Getty Images

This new appearance of the Duke comes just a few days after he once again made his name in the headlines due to disgracing controversy.

In some new court documents which surfaced on Friday, troubling details about Andrew’s ties to Yang Tengbo were brought to light.

As per BBC, which was the first to obtain the documents, the confidential papers are linked to Prince Andrew and Yang Tengbo’s plans for a China-focused investment fund.

Related: King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement

In the wake of the documents release, Dominic Hampshire, who played a pivotal role in facilitating the interaction between the Duke of York and Tengbo, also released a statement in which he claimed that King Charles was briefed on the investment fund that his brother and the Chinese spy were a part of.

Sarah Ferguson breaks cover as Prince Andrew faces fresh scrutiny
Sarah Ferguson breaks cover as Prince Andrew faces fresh scrutiny
Royal Court shares highlights of King Abdullah’s visit to Germany. Bulgaria
Royal Court shares highlights of King Abdullah’s visit to Germany. Bulgaria
Prince William appoints Princess Diana's lawyer amid rising Royal tensions
Prince William appoints Princess Diana's lawyer amid rising Royal tensions
Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama
Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama
Prince Andrew’s reputation 'beyond repair' amid fresh royal controversy
Prince Andrew’s reputation 'beyond repair' amid fresh royal controversy
Queen Silvia to skip royal duties until after Easter following surgery
Queen Silvia to skip royal duties until after Easter following surgery
King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed
King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed
Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance amid rift rumours with Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance amid rift rumours with Prince Harry
Princess Kate sparks buzz on South America trip after Prince William's announcement
Princess Kate sparks buzz on South America trip after Prince William's announcement
Prince Andrew’s close links with China's President Xi Jinping revealed
Prince Andrew’s close links with China's President Xi Jinping revealed
King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement
King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement
Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble
Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble