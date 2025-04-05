Royal

Royal Court shares highlights of King Abdullah’s visit to Germany. Bulgaria

King Abdullah II returned from his working visit to Bulgaria and Germany on Friday, April 4, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025

King Abdullah’s working visit to Germany and Bulgaria is summed up in a video.

On Saturday, April 5, the Royal Hashemite Court took to its official Instagram handle to share a clip featuring key highlights from the Monarch’s working visit to the European countries.

The video began by featuring Berlin Cathedral and the equestrian statue of Frederick the Great, which were followed by some random clips of the city and its landmark locations.

It also showcased King Abdullah being warmly welcomed in Germany, his speech during the visit, and appearance at the third Global Disability Summit.

“We ask you, the champions of disability rights, to join us in helping “restore hope” to Gazans, and others in jeopardy, worldwide,” Abdullah stated in his address.

The video also offered glimpses of the King’s meeting with key German officials and the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Next in the tape was highlighted King Abdullah’s visit to Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria, where he was received by President Rumen Radev and was presented guard of honor.

The Monarch of Jordan and the President of Bulgaria co-chaired the third round of the Aqaba Process meetings in the city, which was attended by international leaders to discuss security challenges in the Balkans and beyond.

