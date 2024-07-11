King Charles asks for ‘less drama’ after England secures Euro Cup final place

King Charles is all praises for England beating out the Netherlands in the Euro Cup 2023 semi-final, but has a special request for the team before the final against Spain!
After the English football team, under Captain Harry Kane and coach Gareth Southgate, secured a stunning last-minute 2-1 victory over the Dutch, with Ollie Watkins scoring the winner during injury-time, King Charles took to Instagram to share a special message for the team.
In a special post dedicated to Southgate and his men, King Charles said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.”
However, in a hilarious twist, the monarch added a special request to his already special message.
He wrote, “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England.”
King Charles’ hilarious quip comes as England has had borderline victories in the Euro Cup’s last two matches; the team beat out Switzerland in the quarter-finals on penalties, and managed a 91st minute goal to secure a victory in the semis.
England will face Spain in the Euro Cup 2024 final on Sunday, July 14; it is their second consecutive final, after losing out to Italy in 2021.