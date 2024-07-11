Sports

King Charles asks for ‘less drama’ after England secures Euro Cup final place

England beat the Netherlands with a stunning last-minute goal to secure a place in the Euro Cup 2024 final

King Charles is all praises for England beating out the Netherlands in the Euro Cup 2023 semi-final, but has a special request for the team before the final against Spain!

After the English football team, under Captain Harry Kane and coach Gareth Southgate, secured a stunning last-minute 2-1 victory over the Dutch, with Ollie Watkins scoring the winner during injury-time, King Charles took to Instagram to share a special message for the team.

In a special post dedicated to Southgate and his men, King Charles said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match.”

However, in a hilarious twist, the monarch added a special request to his already special message.

He wrote, “If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England.”

King Charles’ hilarious quip comes as England has had borderline victories in the Euro Cup’s last two matches; the team beat out Switzerland in the quarter-finals on penalties, and managed a 91st minute goal to secure a victory in the semis.

England will face Spain in the Euro Cup 2024 final on Sunday, July 14; it is their second consecutive final, after losing out to Italy in 2021. 

England reach Euro 2024 finals after beating the Netherlands 2-1
Lionel Messi celebrates Copa America final berth: ‘happy to make it again’
PCB’s first ‘major surgery’ after disappointing T20 World Cup campaign
Argentina outshines Canada to secure spot in Copa America finals
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as new head coach of Indian cricket team
Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named ICC players of the month for June
UEFA 2024 semifinals: France vs. Spain time, venue, and key stats
Novak Djokovic brushes off boos with thrilling victory at Wimbledon 2024
Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon at Wimbledon in solidarity with Ukraine
Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Lewis Hamilton reclaims throne with P1 at British Grand Prix
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dream ends as Lulu Sun reaches quarterfinals