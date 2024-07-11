Entertainment

Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?

Kris Jenner reveals her wedding plans with Corey Gamble

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?
Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?

Kris Jenner has spilled some beans about her future marriage with beau Corey Gamble.

The mom-manager met her pals Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton in Beverly Hills during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

She got candid with her friends about her upcoming hysterectomy surgery.

After hearing the shocking news her friend replied, "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!"

Kris, who has been dating Corey since 2014, quipped, "I thought you were gonna say six in the morning [tomorrow]. I'm like, 'That's a little early for me to be...'"

"Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid," she continued, "I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70!"

Kris has applauded her boyfriend during a dialogue with WSJ. Magazine.

She admitted that Corey is the “greatest guy” for her.

“And he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him," Kris explained.

Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?

Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?
Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’

Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’
Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina

Colombia beats Uruguay, advances to Copa America final vs. Messi’s Argentina
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race

George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race

Entertainment News

George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Alexandra Daddario shares blissful news of expecting her first baby
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Rita Ora spills beans on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour experience with Katy Perry
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Jennifer Garner stands by Jennifer Lopez through Ben Affleck marriage woes
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
US band ‘Queens of the Stone Age’ cancels tour for shocking reason
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Ariana Grande plans 'mini' tour between 'Wicked' releases
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
BTS’ Jin adds ARMY in ‘top priority’ list amid solo album release
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
BTS Jin confirms solo album in works
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Alia Bhatt papped on sets of YRF Spy Universe film 'Alpha'
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Katrina Kaif lights up feeds with vibrant morning selfie
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Brad Pitt 'estranged' from adult kids: Source
George Clooney warns of Trump win if Biden stays in US election race
Aiman Khan, Minal exude sisterly goals in refreshing new video