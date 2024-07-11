Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?

Kris Jenner has spilled some beans about her future marriage with beau Corey Gamble.
The mom-manager met her pals Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton in Beverly Hills during the latest episode of The Kardashians.
She got candid with her friends about her upcoming hysterectomy surgery.
After hearing the shocking news her friend replied, "I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!"
Kris, who has been dating Corey since 2014, quipped, "I thought you were gonna say six in the morning [tomorrow]. I'm like, 'That's a little early for me to be...'"
"Dressed and ready to go as a bridesmaid," she continued, "I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70!"
Kris has applauded her boyfriend during a dialogue with WSJ. Magazine.
She admitted that Corey is the “greatest guy” for her.
“And he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him," Kris explained.