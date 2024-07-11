Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’

Emilia Clarke is set to star in a lead role in Amazon Prime Video‘s upcoming series adaptation of the Criminal graphic novels.
The Variety reported that the Game of Thrones star will work with previously revealed cast members, including Dominic Burgess, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Kadeem Hardison, Pat Healy, Aliyah Camacho, Adria Arjona, Gus Halper, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, and Taylor Sele.
Sean Phillips and Ed Brubaker were the creators of the comic books.
The series is described as "an interlocking universe of crime stories" in its official description.
According to an outlet, it described her character as “a slick and daring armed robber, as quick with a gun as she is with her wits. Part of a heist crew with Ricky Lawless (Halper), who she’s in a passionate Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair with. Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone.”
The co-showrunner and executive producer of Criminal is Brubaker along with Jordan Harper and as executive producers, Philipp Barnett, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillips will join the team.
The first four episodes will be directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, meanwhile, executive producing duties will also be performed by Legendary Television.
Amazon MGM Studios is in charge of producing the series.