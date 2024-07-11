‘ALF’ child star Benji Gregory dies at 46

ALF star Benji Gregory is no more!
Taking to Facebook, on Wednesday, July 10, Gregory’s sister Rebecca Hertzberg announced the demise of the actor who was laid to rest on June 13 at the age of 46.
“It is with a heavy heart my family has suffered a loss way too early,” wrote Rebecca, adding, “Ben was a great Son, Brother and Uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying.”
Moreover, she continued to tell that Gregory was found deceased in his car along with his service dog on June 13 and they believe that the actor went out in evening, June 12, in order to deposit some residuals that were discovered from the car.
“[He] never got out of the car to do so. He fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke,” concluded the post.
Gregory was discovered dead in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Peoria, Arizona, apparently due to suffering a heatstroke as the temperature was recorded as high as 43 degrees Celsius on June 12, 2024.
The late actor’s sister, Rebecca revealed to TMZ that Gregory was struggling with depression, bipolar and sleep disorder that caused him to stay awake for extended periods.