‘ALF’ child star Benji Gregory dies at 46

Benji Gregory was famed for playing Brian Tanner at NBC sitcom ‘ALF’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024
ALF star Benji Gregory is no more!

Taking to Facebook, on Wednesday, July 10, Gregory’s sister Rebecca Hertzberg announced the demise of the actor who was laid to rest on June 13 at the age of 46.

“It is with a heavy heart my family has suffered a loss way too early,” wrote Rebecca, adding, “Ben was a great Son, Brother and Uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying.”

Moreover, she continued to tell that Gregory was found deceased in his car along with his service dog on June 13 and they believe that the actor went out in evening, June 12, in order to deposit some residuals that were discovered from the car.

“[He] never got out of the car to do so. He fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke,” concluded the post.


Gregory was discovered dead in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Peoria, Arizona, apparently due to suffering a heatstroke as the temperature was recorded as high as 43 degrees Celsius on June 12, 2024.

The late actor’s sister, Rebecca revealed to TMZ that Gregory was struggling with depression, bipolar and sleep disorder that caused him to stay awake for extended periods.

Entertainment News

Matthew McConaughey left with swollen eye after bee sting
Taylor Swift becomes ‘huge part of’ Sadie Sink’s life
Is Kris Jenner getting married to Corey Gamble?
Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’
Alexandra Daddario shares blissful news of expecting her first baby
Rita Ora spills beans on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour experience with Katy Perry
Jennifer Garner stands by Jennifer Lopez through Ben Affleck marriage woes
US band ‘Queens of the Stone Age’ cancels tour for shocking reason
Ariana Grande plans 'mini' tour between 'Wicked' releases
BTS’ Jin adds ARMY in ‘top priority’ list amid solo album release
BTS Jin confirms solo album in works
Alia Bhatt papped on sets of YRF Spy Universe film 'Alpha'