Matthew McConaughey left with swollen eye after bee sting

Matthew McConaughey's selfie game is still strong, even with a swollen eye and fans can't 'bee' serious about it

  July 11, 2024
Matthew McConaugheys selfie game is still strong, even with a swollen eye and fans cant bee serious about it
Matthew McConaughey's selfie game is still strong, even with a swollen eye and fans can't 'bee' serious about it

Matthew McConaughey should “bee" careful!

The Interstellar actor sported a puffy eye after an apparent run-in with a bee.

McConaughey took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, July 10, to share a close-up photo of his swollen eye, which was completely shut due after getting stung by a bee.

While McConaughey didn't explain what happened, his caption "bee swell" hinted at a bee-related mishap.

Despite the alarming injury, the Dallas Buyers Club actor seemed to be in good spirits, flashing a wide smile for the camera.


Fans couldn't get enough of McConaughey's humor, flooding the comments section with their own bee-related Jokes.

One fan joked, “Did they mistake you for a flower?”

While another penned, “Unbeelievable”

“You didn’t see it coming?” the third asked.

The fourth gushed, “Hope you got some good honey”

“Hope you’ll Bee Alright, Alright, Alright," the fifth wrote, referencing to his iconic catchphrase.

The incident occurred just days after McConaughey celebrated his eldest son Levi's 16th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram video, sharing words of wisdom and advice.

Matthew McConaughey’s birthday wish for son comes a year after he introduced Levi to social media on his 15th birthday.

