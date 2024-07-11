Hollywood

‘Inside Out 2’ outshines ‘Incredibles 2’ by achieving THIS record

‘Inside Out 2’ has surpassed ‘Incredibles 2’ as it achieved ground-breaking record

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024


Inside Out 2 has risen to the throne as Pixar's highest-grossing film after the ‘emotional’ sequel to 2015's Inside Out outshined Incredibles 2 for the record!

Released about a month ago on June 14, the animated movie has ousted Incredibles 2 from its top-spot by officially becoming the highest-grossing film in Pixar’s 38 years.

Inside Out 2 has earned a whopping $1.25 billion worldwide, surpassing the Incredibles 2, whose net gross was recorded at $1.24 billion at the global box office, reported Variety.

The animated sequel also swiftly outpaced the net gross of its predecessor, 2015’s Inside Out which collected $859 million globally.

Inside Out 2 has also achieved the record of fourth top grosser animated film of all time with Only Frozen ($1.29 billion) leading on top, The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36) on second, and Frozen II ($1.45 billion) securing the third place.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 follows the story of 13-year-old Riley, navigating through the complexities of puberty as she prepares to enter high-school with a new set of emotions including Embarrassment, Nostalgia, Disgust, Anxiety, Envy and Ennui.

The movie is captivating the audience in cinemas with its touching narrative and beloved characters.

