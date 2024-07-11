Damson Idris shares excitement about 'F1' movie with Brad Pitt & real drivers

Damson Idris shared his exhilaration about working alongside Brad Pitt and the authentic drivers in the upcoming film F1.
While conversing with Vanity Fair, the Snowfall star shared about his experience attending the much-awaited film's audition and the first day of production when he was cast as Josh Pearce, Pitt's fictitious racing colleague at APXGP.
He said, “I look to my left, it’s Brad Pitt. I look to my right, it’s Javier Bardem. I look at my hands, they’re shaking.”
Idris added, “And we shoot all of this epic stuff and all the amazing drivers are there, from Lewis [Hamilton] to [Max] Verstappen to everyone.”
The Farming star also revealed his filming inside the race cars in Abu Dhabi, saying, “I was in the car for 45 minutes today.”
He continued, “It sounds normal, but it’s not. It’s very hot out here. You’re strapped in, sweating through the helmet. You lose so much weight.”
Idris also recalled receiving the news that he had been cast, he claimed that he was on the road and immediately went to the UK's Silverstone Circuit to put his driving prowess to the test.
He also mentioned working with Oscar-winner Pitt is also an unforgettable experience.
Idris said, “Talk about a superstar,” adding, “His humility is second to none. I don’t know if people know this, but he is really good behind that car. Really good. Too good almost. He makes me nervous how good he is.”
To note, the movie F1 is set to release in theaters on June 27, 2025.