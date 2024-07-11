Kris Jenner ‘feels great’ after hysterectomy surgery

Kris Jenner underwent a hysterectomy surgery after she was diagnosed with ovary tumour.
The mom-manager disclosed that she had to undergo a surgery to remove her ovaries in the last episode of The Kardashians.
However, in the latest episode the star announced that she also decided to remove her uterus.
Kris shared with her pals Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick, "I'm not give anything a chance to grow anywhere, I'm gonna have a hysterectomy."
She continued, "It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call."
Kris explained that it would be the "best thing" for her health as per doctor’s advice.
The business manager got emotional, "I'm going to remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life.”
Kris has six children–Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
"I'm very emotional about it, because when you're young, you start talking about wanting a family," she continued, "It was all we talked about literally for 40, 50 years. So, here we are now talking about it again and it's the other side of the process."
At the end of the episode, Kris revealed that she’s done with the surgery and she “feels great.”