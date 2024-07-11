Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids to make their first Royal appearance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are reportedly ready to make their Royal appearance for the first time.
The Duke and Duchess, who make sure to keep their kids out of the media spotlight, are finally ready to make some changes.
Archie and Lilibet might join their parents at a royal event in Canada next year, as per reports.
An insider exclusively disclosed to Express UK, "Harry and Meghan are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to help promote a new ‘family-friendly’ Invictus Games.”
The source explained, "The Sussexes have been very involved with the organisational elements of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler events and it was very much their idea to make this a family-friendly games so that those taking part can bring their children along.”
Furthermore, Harry is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his contributions to the Invictus Games.
Meghan and Harry are reportedly making all necessary preparations for the event.
Moreover, the source noted that organisers of the event have planned a special week of "family-friendly summer and winter sporting events.”