Entertainment

Hoda Kotb reacts to fans shipping her with Kevin Costner

Hoda Kotb opened up on her interaction with Kevin Costner on the Today show

  • by Web Desk
  • July 11, 2024


Hoda Kotb is surprised that fans are “shipping” her with Kevin Costner.

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, July 9, Kotb made an appearance with her Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, where she uncovered a new revelation about her fans.

A fan went on to ask, “How do you feel about viewers shipping you and Kevin Costner after he appeared on Today last month? And have the two of you connected since?”

“Wait, what?” exclaimed the anchor, laughingly.

The show’s host, Cohen, quickly explained that the viewers want Hotb and Costner together, to which the Today host admitted that she “never heard that, not one time.”

Staring at the camera with a devilish smile, Hotb quipped, “Well, if the viewers want it...” to which Guthrie concluded, “Give the people what they want.”

In Kotb’s July 10 episode of her show Today with Hoda and Jenna, her co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager brought the topic back and said, “People were coming up to me on the streets. I’m telling you, people were like, ‘You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize they were flirting behind my back.’”

Kotb explained that there’s “no flirting between her and Kevin,” but she did love it when he was at the show with his cast members and they were praising him for his humor and how he’s just a “regular person.”

Emilia Clarke takes center stage in upcoming series ‘Criminal’