Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release

The disgraced music mogul arrested over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking in September last year

  By Fatima Hassan
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son, Justin Dior Combs, has called for an immediate release for his father.  

The second eldest son of the disgraced hip hop mogul took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, September 26, to share the emotional appeal for his dad’s permanent bail from Manhattan Metropolitan prison.

In his message, Justin added, "FREE PD ASAP."

Reportedly, the 31-year-old American actor was among those who wrote a letter in support of his father, who has been facing serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering since September last year. 

This update comes after the Federal judge, Arun Subramanian, who has been overseeing the disgraced mogul's case since September last year, announced a verdict on Thursday, September 25. 

During the latest court hearing, the judge told the court he would issue the verdict "very shortly" over the defence's appeal about Diddy's crime and their relation to the Mann Act. 

However, the court was closed on Friday for the weekend with no announcement from Judge Arun on his decision.

It is important to note that Sean Diddy Combs shares Justin Combs with his ex-girlfriend, Misa Hylton. 

