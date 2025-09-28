Home / Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’ makes explosive debut at box office

Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio’s action epic earned major amount on opening day

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Epic war drama One Battle After Another stormed the box office with an $8.8 million opening day, signaling a strong start for the action-packed release.

Warner Bros. film starring Leonardo DiCaprio earned $8.8 million on Friday, including previews from 3,634 theaters across North America, with fan screenings earlier in the week adding to the total.

The studio poured over $130 million into Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio’s action epic, and it’s paying off.

One Battle After Another is being hailed as a modern classic, earning rave reviews and an “A” CinemaScore — DiCaprio’s best since Titanic.

The film’s release matches its hype, with screenings in IMAX, 70mm, and even the rare VistaVision format, premium formats that come with higher ticket prices and help boost box office totals.

One Battle is tracking a $20–25 million debut as the strong reviews could keep it relevant, but with a soft start, it will need word-of-mouth and overseas success to turn a profit.

Anderson’s, who is writer-director of the movie, top hit ever is his 2007 There Will Be Blood, which ended with $40 million domestic and $76 million worldwide.

Notably, joining the slate this weekend, Lionsgate premiered The Strangers: Chapter II, the second film in Renny Harlin’s horror trilogy. 

It took in $2.4 million across 2,690 venues on Friday and previews, tracking for $5.6 million, less than half of Chapter I’s $11.8 million debut in May.

You Might Like:

Dua Lipa lights up Miami concert in daring backless dress: See

Dua Lipa lights up Miami concert in daring backless dress: See
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker delivers a power-packed performance on night 1 of her Radical Optimism tour Miami stop

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release
The disgraced music mogul arrested over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking in September last year

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash
Several other family members of 'Meet the Putmans' are currently hospitalised

Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event

Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event
'The Kardashians' star and her 12-year-old firstborn stepped out to celebrate the major milestone

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home
The 'Uncharted' star and his fiancé made joint appearance at the charity event in London

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman
The American broadcaster parted ways with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman back in 2022

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer
Live launch show of 'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' came with a burst of excitement, but also with a few last-minute changes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to secure court relief after legal team's emotional appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to secure court relief after legal team's emotional appeal
The Bad Boy CEO was behind bars last September on serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering

Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding

Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star is set to tie the knot with Benny Blanco at a lavish estate in Santa Barbara

Nicole Kidman shares big plans with Reese Witherspoon to expand for Hollywood

Nicole Kidman shares big plans with Reese Witherspoon to expand for Hollywood
Nicole Kidman said she and Reese Witherspoon aim to boost Nashville’s growing film scene

Katie Thurston responds to fake death rumours amid cancer journey

Katie Thurston responds to fake death rumours amid cancer journey
Katie Thurston was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, one month before tying the knot to comedian Jeff Arcuri

Selena Gomez’s co-stars graces wedding bash preps with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s co-stars graces wedding bash preps with Benny Blanco
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star's co-stars finally touched down to Santa Babra estate for the wedding preps