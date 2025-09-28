Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa lights up Miami concert in daring backless dress: See

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker delivers a power-packed performance on night 1 of her Radical Optimism tour Miami stop

  By Sidra Khan
Turning heads is effortless for Dua Lipa!

At the first show of her two-night Miami stop on the Radical Optimism tour, the 30-year-old British singer and songwriter turned up the heat in a sultry backless ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, Lipa posted a carousel of photos from the electrifying concert on Saturday, September 27, making her 88 million fans go gaga over her sizzling look.

“sweaty in soundcheck!!!!! Miami you brought the heat last night ~ SEE YOU FOR ROUND 2 TONIGHT ~,” she captioned alongside.

For the thrilling show, the Future Nostalgia hitmaker slipped into a sleek black satin gown featuring a dramatic backless design.

Adding a striking touch to her look, the songstress left her long, straight locks cascade naturally down her back.

She elevated the ensemble with radiant, glowy makeup that highlighted her features to perfection.

To complete the look, Dua Lipa accessorized with a bold statement bracelet, while her perfectly manicured nails added a perfectly polished touch.

Fans’ reaction:

Shortly after Dua Lipa dropped the dazzling snaps, her ardent fans flooded the comments section, heaping praise on their favorite artist.

“A moment for the dresssss,” gushed one, while another stated, “She knows she is hot.”

A third admired, “She is the most gorgeous girl in the world.”

Dua Lipa’s next show:

Dua Lipa is scheduled to mesmerize Miami with one more thrilling show at Kaseya Center tonight, September 27, before taking her Radical Optimism to Dallas for two consecutive concerts.

