Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event

Kim Kardashian found herself upstaged at her own NikeSKIMS event — by none other than her daughter North West, who stole the spotlight with her star power.
On Friday, The Kardashian star and her 12-year-old firstborn stepped out to celebrate her NikeSKIMS store launch, opening at The Grove, in Los Angeles.
Her eldest already stood nearly eye-to-eye with her, despite Kardashian in heels and her daughter in boots.
The reality star flaunted her curves in a fitted quarter-zip top tucked into cropped royal-purple leggings.
But her daughter North stole the spotlight, rocking bug-eyed shield shades, electric-blue braids, a standout tee, and a pendant necklace — a look that confirmed she’s got Kim’s gift for commanding attention.
North served looks in her electric blue braids and a statement t-shirt accessorized with a pendant necklace.
On the other hand, Kim wore flip-flop-style heels and accessorized a pair of oversize, goggle-inspired sunglasses.
Notably, the outing at the Nike store’s rebrand came the same day her newest collaboration dropped online via the global sportswear titan.
To note, Kim and North’s bond is under radar after in August 2025, they traveled to Rome and the Venice Film Festival, where North's outfits drew significant criticism.
In Rome, she wore a corset top and miniskirt, and in Venice she opted for a studded pinstripe look but some deemed age-inappropriate.