Home / Entertainment

Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event

'The Kardashians' star and her 12-year-old firstborn stepped out to celebrate the major milestone

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event
Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event

Kim Kardashian found herself upstaged at her own NikeSKIMS event — by none other than her daughter North West, who stole the spotlight with her star power.

On Friday, The Kardashian star and her 12-year-old firstborn stepped out to celebrate her NikeSKIMS store launch, opening at The Grove, in Los Angeles.

Her eldest already stood nearly eye-to-eye with her, despite Kardashian in heels and her daughter in boots.

The reality star flaunted her curves in a fitted quarter-zip top tucked into cropped royal-purple leggings.

But her daughter North stole the spotlight, rocking bug-eyed shield shades, electric-blue braids, a standout tee, and a pendant necklace — a look that confirmed she’s got Kim’s gift for commanding attention.

North served looks in her electric blue braids and a statement t-shirt accessorized with a pendant necklace.

On the other hand, Kim wore flip-flop-style heels and accessorized a pair of oversize, goggle-inspired sunglasses.

Notably, the outing at the Nike store’s rebrand came the same day her newest collaboration dropped online via the global sportswear titan.

To note, Kim and North’s bond is under radar after in August 2025, they traveled to Rome and the Venice Film Festival, where North's outfits drew significant criticism.

In Rome, she wore a corset top and miniskirt, and in Venice she opted for a studded pinstripe look but some deemed age-inappropriate.

You Might Like:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release
The disgraced music mogul arrested over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking in September last year

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash
Several other family members of 'Meet the Putmans' are currently hospitalised

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home
The 'Uncharted' star and his fiancé made joint appearance at the charity event in London

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman
The American broadcaster parted ways with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman back in 2022

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer
Live launch show of 'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' came with a burst of excitement, but also with a few last-minute changes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to secure court relief after legal team's emotional appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to secure court relief after legal team's emotional appeal
The Bad Boy CEO was behind bars last September on serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering

Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding

Selena Gomez faces jitters over Taylor Swift attending her wedding
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star is set to tie the knot with Benny Blanco at a lavish estate in Santa Barbara

Nicole Kidman shares big plans with Reese Witherspoon to expand for Hollywood

Nicole Kidman shares big plans with Reese Witherspoon to expand for Hollywood
Nicole Kidman said she and Reese Witherspoon aim to boost Nashville’s growing film scene

Katie Thurston responds to fake death rumours amid cancer journey

Katie Thurston responds to fake death rumours amid cancer journey
Katie Thurston was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, one month before tying the knot to comedian Jeff Arcuri

Selena Gomez’s co-stars graces wedding bash preps with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s co-stars graces wedding bash preps with Benny Blanco
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star's co-stars finally touched down to Santa Babra estate for the wedding preps

Emily Blunt makes sweet remarks for 'Smashing Machine' costar Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt makes sweet remarks for 'Smashing Machine' costar Dwayne Johnson
The 'Devil Wears Prada 2' starlet's upcoming movie, 'The Smashing Machine' will premiere in October this year

Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at wife Blake Lively amid frantic call to Bill Murray

Ryan Reynolds admits swearing at wife Blake Lively amid frantic call to Bill Murray
The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star used profanity at Blake Lively during ‘desperate’ call with Bill Murray