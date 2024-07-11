Royal

King Charles speaks Welsh for celebrating 25th anniversary of Senedd

  • July 11, 2024
King Charles has celebrated the Welsh Parliament clocking in 25 years by addressing the crowd of Senedd in Welsh!

On Thursday, July 11, Your Majesty and Queen Camilla met First Minister Vaughan Gething as well as other parliamentary leaders to honor this occasion.

The royal couple was greeted by primary school children invited from different corners of Wales on King Charles’ first ever visit to the governmental body since his accession.

He began his speech by humbly extending gratitude toward their presiding officer, Elin Jones.

Your Majesty said, “The Queen and I are so delighted to join you today as we mark this significant milestone in our history – the 25th anniversary of Welsh devolution!”

“During times which have seen change, profound sorrow, and tremendous achieving... my respect and affection for the people of this ancient land have deepened,” he added.

Of course, King Charles didn’t entirely go in in Welsh as he threw in a bit of English here and there for putting his affection for Wales in words, as per BBC.

After winding up his discourse, the Monarch made his way to Elin Jones through the Senedd as Queen Camilla began chatting with Vaughan Gething.

