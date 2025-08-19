Sarah Ferguson expresses ‘gratitude’ in warm message after King Charles invite

Sarah Ferguson released a heartfelt statement after joining King Charles at Balmoral Castle with Prince Andrew.
Just hours after reportedly arriving at Royal Family's vacation home in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, The Duchess of York shared a heartfelt message with adorable photos.
Alongside a slew of photos with the Afghan and Ukranian refugees, whom Sarah helped through her trust, she wrote, "Today on World Humanitarian Day, I’m filled with gratitude and hope."
She continued, "Over the decades, I’ve travelled across continents - from delivering aid to Afghan and Ukrainian refugees, brought essential supplies to NHS workers through @sarahs_trust_ and championed education for children via Children in Crisis educating over 1.4 million children and building 57 schools."
The ex-wife of Andrew further noted, "As I stand alongside inspiring young activists through @glblctzn and the @youthimpactcouncil, I’m reminded of one simple truth: that small acts of kindness can spark extraordinary change."
"My wish for the future? That we all become bridges between generations, communities and dreams," she added.
Sarah Ferguson concluded her message adding, "So together, let’s continue to offer compassion, lift up young voices, and nurture a more hopeful, and inclusive world for all."