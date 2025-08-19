Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles after Harry's heartfelt letter

Home / Royal

Royal Family shared heartfelt update about King Charles as the monarch kicks off his annual holidays in Scotland.

Just hours after Prince Harry's emotional letter to honour a senior royal made headlines, the 76-year-old monarch offered fans a glimpse into his warm welcome at the Balmoral Castle.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a slew of photos from Charles' traditional vacation home, while he was receiving "a Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland."

In the photos, his majesty was also seen meeting "the mascot of the Regiment: a Shetland pony called Corporal Cruachan IV."

King Charles arrived at the crown estate to spend his summers with the royal family as part of the long tradition began with Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the mid-1800s.

Prior to this update GB News reported that The Duke of Sussex marked the 80th anniversary of the VJ Day alongside his father King Charles - but from a distance.

Harry's personal letter, honouring his grandfather Prince Philip's along with a wreath was placed at the Burma Star Memorial at the same location.

In the personal letter Harry wrote, "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign."

"He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave," he added.

