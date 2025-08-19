Home / Royal

Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby charged with four rape counts

Prince Marius Borg Høiby may face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of four rape charges and 32 offences

Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby charged with four rape counts
Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby charged with four rape counts

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Prince Marius Borg Høiby, has been charged with four counts of rape.

On Monday, August 19, the stepson to heir to the throne, Prince Haakon, appeared in court after more than a year-long police investigation.

The disgraced Norwegian royal, 28, is accused of 32 offences including rape, sexual assault and bodily harm.

Sturla Henriksbø, state attorney, read the indictment, "This case is very serious. Rape and violence in close relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting traces and destroy lives.”

The prosecutor continued, "The fact that Marius Borg Hoiby is a member of the royal family should, of course, not mean that he should be treated more lightly or more severely than if similar acts had been committed by others."

Marius Borg has been charged with one count of rape involving intercourse, two without intercourse, four cases of sexual assault, and two of bodily harm.

Mette-Marit’s son is also charged with abuse against his ex-partner Nora Haukland and acting violently towards another former girlfriend.

He may face ten years in prison after a six-week trial in January next year.

The disgraced prince has no official public role. He was raised alongside Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 19, but now lives separately in a house near the family estate.

Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles after Harry's heartfelt letter

Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles after Harry's heartfelt letter
King Charles III shares delightful update with royal fans after Prince Harry's major reconciliation move

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward step out in style at Edinburgh Festival

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward step out in style at Edinburgh Festival
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie make first joint appearance after 80th anniversary of VJ Day

King Charles, Queen Camilla face alarming danger at residence

King Charles, Queen Camilla face alarming danger at residence
The monarch's and his wife's Royal residence has come across an unexpected security scare

King Frederik returns to royal duties with military parade appearance

King Frederik returns to royal duties with military parade appearance
Denmark's King Frederik steps out in style to celebrate Sirius Patrol's 75th anniversary

King Charles to face turmoil as Andrew’s author teases new book on key royal

King Charles to face turmoil as Andrew’s author teases new book on key royal
Prince Andrew’s bombshell biography author shares plan to write new book on another prominent Royal Family member

King Charles keeps long-held tradition alive with joyful arrival at Balmoral

King Charles keeps long-held tradition alive with joyful arrival at Balmoral
The British monarch, Charles III, begins his annual summer vacation at Balmoral Castle

Rarely-seen Royal shows support to ‘discriminated’ HIV patients during new visit

Rarely-seen Royal shows support to ‘discriminated’ HIV patients during new visit
Princess Marie promotes HIV awareness and care during her new visit to special organization

Prince Harry shows passion to mend ties with King Charles in emotional letter

Prince Harry shows passion to mend ties with King Charles in emotional letter
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry commemorates makes heartfelt move to heal rift with Royal Family

Why King Charles keeps Prince Andrew closer despite Kate, William's 'disliking'

Why King Charles keeps Prince Andrew closer despite Kate, William's 'disliking'
King Charles III defies Prince William, Kate Middleton's wish to protect Prince Andrew

King Felipe delivers moving statement amid devastating Spain wildfires

King Felipe delivers moving statement amid devastating Spain wildfires
The Spanish King, Felipe VI, visited the Headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit to receive latest update on wildfire

Princess Charlene calls out authorities to ‘avoid new tragedies’

Princess Charlene calls out authorities to ‘avoid new tragedies’
Princess Charlene plans to 'save lives' through her Learn To Swim and Water Safety programs

Princess Ingrid spotted enjoying beloved Aussie snack at University of Sydney

Princess Ingrid spotted enjoying beloved Aussie snack at University of Sydney
The daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit is studying at the University of Sydney